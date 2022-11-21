Messiest ’90 Day Fiance’ Splits Over the Years: From Juliana and Michael to Darcey and Jesse

Not always lucky in love! While many of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé have found their happily ever after, others have had a hard time making their love last.

One pair that failed to make things work was Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen. After making their debut on season 7, fans quickly expressed skepticism when it was revealed that they had a 19-year age gap.

The former TLC stars, who met while attending a yacht party in Croatia, defended their nearly two-decade age gap at the time of their romance. “People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We’re together, we love each other, it’s very much real,” Michael said of his relationship to E! News in November 2019.

Juliana proved their age gap didn’t bother her either, and she integrated into Michael’s world. The model even earned the praise of Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Naso, and his two young children Max and Cece.

When the couple returned for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in May 2020, they isolated with Michael’s ex-wife and her new husband, Sean Naso. The situation put a strain on their relationship, with Michael later calling their romance a “COVID-19 casualty” when he announced their split after nearly two years of marriage in October 2021.

“A quick break from my social media break to say …. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo, Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” the Connecticut native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

Juliana then fired back by refuting his claim that the pandemic was one of the reasons behind their split. “We all know that there are more than that,” the Brazil native wrote in her own response later that day.

“As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex-wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out,” she continued, referencing that their house had been in threat of foreclosure. “I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.”

Juliana and Michael are not the only couple featured on the reality show to have a messy split. Keep scrolling to take a look back at some of the messiest breakups in 90 Day Fiancé history.