Welcome to the world! 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul and Karine Staehle (née Martins) celebrated the arrival of their second child, Ethan, on February 5, and shared the first photos and videos of their precious bundle of joy.

Much to the delight of Karine, the proud dad of two confirmed their baby boy was born “healthy and very fast” in a medical facility that appeared to be in Brazil following their relocation to her native country in October 2020.

Not long after the former Louisville, Kentucky, resident announced the news, some stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise gushed over baby Ethan. “Omg he [is] beautiful. CONGRATULATIONS,” Angela Deem replied to his post.

“Congratulations to you all. Be safe and healthy,” David Toborowsky wrote in his own response. “I hope and pray this helps your family become closer and brings you all joy and happiness,” he added with heart and prayer hands emojis. Ashley Smith (née Martson) also showed love to the new parents, writing, “Congrats!!!”

Before their son’s birth, Paul and Karine made sure to get everything set in place so she could have a smooth delivery. “While Karine will be doing video logs until day of birth, we will not be live-streaming or posting any of the video from [the] day of the birth and for a short time after,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories update on January 26. “Unfortunately, our new NDA [nondisclosure agreement] is a tad stricter. Karine’s mother is helping me make sure she is OK.”

It appears fans can expect to see them return to the reality series after Paul shut down speculation they were “fired or reprimanded” amid their marital drama in the summer of 2020. “We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” he wrote in November, hinting they could make a TV comeback. “We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time.”

Paul and Karine have been married since November 2017. The Happily Ever After? stars, who last appeared in season 5, welcomed their first child, Pierre, in March 2019.

