90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle claimed his wife, Karine Staehle, (née Martins) filed a restraining order against him on Saturday, August 1, after a blowout fight between the couple which was documented via social media.

According to the police report, which was shared by Paul, 34, via Instagram, Karine, 23, allegedly made several serious allegations. She claimed her husband allegedly “pushed” her “to the floor,” and is “holding” her green card and other documents from her. “I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitors my phone, he has cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives who leaves. He threatens to take our son Pierre away if I ever leave,” she claimed.

In the report, the Brazil native also claimed Paul posts videos of her on social media against her will. She claimed she had no access to the couple’s finances and alleged Paul would not allow her to start on birth control. “I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him,” read Karine’s statement.

Shortly after posting photos of the police filing, Paul denied the shocking allegations against him and revealed he did not believe Karine wrote them. He explained Karine does not know how to write in English and said the handwriting in the report did not look like hers.

“These things on here — I know Karine’s mad at me, [but] I do not think she said these lies. I don’t think she knows what was written. I honestly do not think so, I really don’t. I’m in shock,” the Kentucky native said in a since-deleted Instagram Live video that was saved by blogger John Yates. “So whoever went down there with her, decided to go and write all this down. I’m getting a lawyer and when we’re in court, I want a court-ordered translator there to translate everything that’s in the sworn statement to her so that Karine understands what was said and see Karine’s reaction in court. And at that point, I really want to go after the person that did this. I know me and Karine have had [many] over the last four years, this is not a thing she would say. She would never say anything like this about me.”

Later in the afternoon on Saturday, Paul shared another update with fans via Instagram Stories and claimed he did not know where his wife and son are amid their ongoing marital issues.