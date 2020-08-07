Colt Johnson introduced his new girlfriend, Jess Caroline, to the world in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At first, the couple couldn’t hide their infatuation for each other, but as time passed, fans got to see the cracks in their relationship. The drama continued to unfold when his mother, Debbie Johnson, got to meet her family members in Brazil. Keep reading to find out their status.

Are Colt and Jess Still Together?

Some fans were rooting for Colt and Jess to go the distance, but the couple called it quits following their turmoil on the show. The pair broke up in October 2019, according to reports, but viewers are now getting to see it all play out.

The Brazil native has a new boyfriend and she often shares photos of them together. “F o r e v e r,” she captioned a hand-holding portrait in July. And get this: he’s also friends with Colt’s ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, and her pal Carmen.

Instagram

What Happened Leading Up to Their Breakup?

On August 5, the redheaded stunner called out her ex by posting direct messages that were allegedly shared between Colt and his friend Vanessa Guerra, after he claimed they weren’t hooking up behind her back in the August 2 episode.

“He’s a liar, a cheater, [and] a [piece] of trash hiding under his [mother’s] skirt,” the TLC newcomer claimed while airing out her grievances. On the show, he denied ever being unfaithful to her.

Did Their Parents Approve of Their Romance Before Splitting?

Jess’ father, Silvio, was hesitant about Colt’s intentions because the reality star found love with his daughter so quickly after breaking up with Larissa. However, Silvio was going to let Colt propose if that made his daughter happy.

As far as Debbie, she thought Jess and Colt were moving way too quickly after finding out they were considering walking down the aisle together. In the August 2 episode, she said Jess was giving her “flashbacks” of his ex-wife. “Something’s up there. I don’t trust that,” she said, noting him popping the question to Jess would be a “terrible mistake” that she would do “everything in her power to stop.”

TLC

Do Jess and Larissa Get Along?

They’re actually quite fond of each other! “One of the best things that happened to me [in season 5], was becoming close friends with Jessica,” Larissa said in July.