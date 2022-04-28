90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith confirmed her split from her former husband, Hamza Moknii, writing on Instagram that she is a “single mom.”

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play! … #singlemomlife,” the TLC star, 34, wrote on Wednesday, April 28.

Courtesy of Memphis Smith/Instagram

The hashtag confirms the rumors that Hamza, 26, and the Muskegon, Michigan, native have parted ways. Speculations of their split began when Memphis removed all photos of Hamza from her Instagram and the pair unfollowed each other. On March 13, Memphis further hinted at a breakup, posting a quote on Instagram that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

The former couple dated for eight months after meeting online. Their romance played out while filming the TLC series, which showed Memphis’ travels from America to Hamza’s native country of Tunisia to meet in person for the first time. Although they were hit with major obstacles, like a language barrier and trust issues due to poor communication, the pair ultimately got engaged on a March 6 episode of the show.

“I need to tell Hamza that we need to push the wedding back, cause there’s some things I need to have in place first,” Memphis said in a clip from a March episode. “This confrontation is not going to be pleasurable for either party.”

After getting married at an unknown time, the couple learned that Memphis was pregnant with her first child with Hamza, as she already had two children from previous relationships. Memphis shared the news of her pregnancy with her then-husband in an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired on March 28.

“So, I’m pregnant,” she said. Hamza replied, “What? You? You playing with me?” After Memphis revealed a positive pregnancy test, the two hugged.

Unfortunately, their marriage was short lived, as Memphis’ post confirms that she is “single.” It seems she is enjoying taking care of her new baby, however, as the post shows her dancing while she pumps breast milk.

“Keep doing YOU mamas,” she added in a comment.