Tamar Braxton was hit with two separate tax liens accusing her of owing over $2 million to the IRS, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to official records obtained by In Touch, the Internal Revenue Service filed the first lien against Tamar, 47, on July 13, 2023.

Uncle Sam claimed Tamar failed to pay a total of $2,200,894.14. The lien said she owed for 2015 ($682,638.95), 2016 ($638,330.13), 2017 ($535,188.16), 2020 ($286,441.16) and 2021 ($58,295.74).

The lien listed Tamar’s address as a four-bedroom, three-bedroom, 3,199 square foot home in Atlanta, Georgia.

The home was purchased in 2022 for $1.3 million. A second lien was filed on January 5.

The IRS said Tamar failed to pay $213,781 for her 2022 taxes.

The total for the two liens comes to $2,414,675.72. The IRS has yet to file a release of either lien.

“Like many Americans, I was in negotiations with the IRS to resolve discrepancies from a few years. I want to clarify that I have been and still am, in full compliance and have recently reached an agreement with the IRS. It is not uncommon when you have several companies and make a lot of revenue. Let’s move on to the next topic,” Tamar wrote on Instagram after being contacted for comment by In Touch.

The Braxton family has faced financial issues for years. Tamar’s sister Toni Braxton famously filed for bankruptcy twice.

She first filed in 1998 after cutting ties with her record label, Arista Records. She sued the label seeking to terminate her record deal.

Williams/WireImage

The bankruptcy came despite Toni, 56, selling over $188 million in record sales.

She claimed she had no money due to an unfavorable contract. In 2010, Toni filed for bankruptcy a second time.

She listed debts of $18 million and $1.6 million in assets in the Chapter 7, according to reports. Toni had her debt discharged in 2011.

Tamar’s other sister Towanda Braxton filed for bankruptcy in 2019. She listed assets in the amount of $277,000 and liabilities totaling $547,000.

In the paperwork, Towanda, 50, said her debts included a $35,000 loan from her sister. The majority of the debt was related to her Georgia home and debt owed to a former landlord.

The landlord opposed the debt from being discharged.

The case dragged on for years. A federal judge dismissed the case in December 2022.

On top of her family’s money woes, Tamar’s ex-husband Vince Herbert has been hit with several lawsuits over the past couple of years.

Tamar filed for divorce from Vince in October 2017 after nine years of marriage. The exes share a son named Logan. Last year, Vince was ordered to pay $68,000 in a lawsuit over alleged jewelry debt.

He was previously ordered to pay $3 million to Sony Music in a legal battle.

Bennett Raglin / Getty

The Braxton family has been dealing with the loss of their sister Traci Braxton.

Traci died in March 2022 at the age of 50.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Traci’s husband, Kevin Surrat, said.

Toni spoke out about the loss at the time. “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.”