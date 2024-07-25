90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi began a new chapter in his life when he arrived in the United States to join his wife, Angela Deem. Shortly after his move, he was introduced to Angela’s daughter Skyla Deem and her bustling household filled with many children. TLC fans are curious about the number of kids Skyla has.

How Many Kids Does Skyla From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Have?

Although Angela’s daughter’s home looks full, Skyla confirmed she is a mother of three children in a response to a fan on Instagram in August 2020.

“Only three are mine and three are my sisters,” the Georgia native wrote. “Me and my sister tell everybody we have six kids when asked.”

Who Is the Father of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Skyla Deem’s Children?

Skyla shares three children with her ex Barry Gene Burch.

Although not much is known about the father of her children, Skyla won a legitimation case against her ex in August 2022. “I was able to gain a dismissal of this case and the father will not be able to legitimate the children,” Skyla’s attorney, C. Lewis Tippett, exclusively told In Touch in August 2022.

According to Georgia law, legitimation is the only legal action a father of a child born out of wedlock in the state can take to establish legal rights for his child. However, a father can gain legitimation over his children if he marries the mother of their shared child.

TLC

Barry, who was incarcerated at the time of the court battle, was represented by counsel who presented on his behalf, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Skyla made an oral motion to dismiss the claim for lack of prosecution, resulting in a win after the Georgia judge granted the dismissal “without prejudice.”

“Once the judge approves the legitimation, then the issues of child support, custody, and visitation come next,” the attorney added. “In this case, the matter was dismissed before the judge approved legitimation, so the other issues were not reached.”

“THANK YOU @LEW TIPPETT ON FB #CROWNAKINGTODAY#KINGOFLAW best ATTORNEY IN SOUTH GA,” Angela captioned a social media upload celebrating the victory at the time. “GOD IS GOOD.”

How Many Daughters Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem?

Apart from Skyla, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star has another younger daughter named Scottie Deem. Both Skyla and Scottie have made appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

In Touch confirmed Scottie was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child molestation in September 2018. She was accused of having sexual intercourse with a juvenile two to three times at her home and her offenses allegedly took place on July 1, 2019, according to offender records obtained by In Touch.

She served 15 months for statutory rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and 11 counts of child molestation before being released from prison on May 6, 2020. She will serve the remainder of her sentence on probation.