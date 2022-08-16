An inside look. 90 Day Fiancé stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii have allegedly found themselves in a heated custody battle, according to Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, who shared a rare update.

“I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15.

“My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter. Although the judge allowed him to visit, she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her,” she alleged. “We have suffered a lot in our childhood and my brother cannot bear the separation of her daughter anymore.”

Memphis and Hamza made their debut on season 5 of the spinoff Before the 90 Days after initially connecting online. Following their eight month virtual romance, the nurse practitioner traveled overseas to meet Hamza for the first time in person. After trying the knot just several weeks after their first meeting, Memphis learned she was pregnant and expecting her third child and first child with Hamza. Memphis has a daughter from a previous relationship and shares a son with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval.

While the Before the 90 Days alums appeared to be of the strongest couples at the season’s tell-all, filmed in January 2022, by March, the mom of three scrubbed all photos of her Tunisian husband from her Instagram feed. At the time, the mom left hints with cryptic messages as she posted a quote that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

Weeks later, Rawia further ignited rumors when she posted and deleted an alleged text message thread between her and her sister-in-law on Instagram.

“Sister, Hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia’s alleged message to Memphis read in April 2022.

Memphis replied, “Justin is not here, he is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving. I just can’t leave the children alone.” Adding that Hamza should “be happy” because without Justin she could have not gone to Tunisia, Memphis defended her ex and reiterated that he is a “good guy and good father.”

In Touch reached out to Memphis and Hamza for comment.

Scroll through the gallery to learn everything we know about Memphis and Hamza’s alleged custody battle for their daughter so far.