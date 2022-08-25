Moving on! 90 Day Fiancé alum Andrew Kenton is selling the engagement ring he previously used to propose to ex-fiancée Amira Lollysa two years after their split, he exclusively confirms to In Touch.

“Yes, the auction is real,” Andrew, 34, exclusively tells In Touch after fans questioned the validity of the eBay listing. Andrew’s sister, Connie Kenton, is listed as the seller of the eBay auction titled “90-Day Fiance Amira’s Engagement Ring and Wedding Band,” which launched on Wednesday, August 24. The starting bid has been set at $1,000 and at the time of publication, had received 0 bids.

Courtesy of Connie Kenton

Andrew explains why his sister is listed as the seller for the ring. “I had moved away from California earlier this year and had given the ring to my mother and sister,” the California native says.

Connie exclusively tells In Touch, “Andrew moved to Portland in January 2022 and did not want to take the ring with him, so he gave it to my mother and I. For Andrew, it is a sad reminder of a past life and we just have no need for it anymore. We are putting it on eBay to see if it might bring some 90 Day fan some happiness. It’s a beautiful ring that deserves another chance.”

“It was a beautiful emerald ring that Amira and I spent a long time customizing. It’s made of white gold and a big emerald sits on top surrounded by beautiful diamonds,” Andrew adds. “Amira and I went and had the ring appraised a few years back and it was worth about $8,000. Amira really loved that ring.”

Amira, 30, had mailed the gorgeous Neil Lane emerald sparkler back to Andrew shortly after their dramatic played out on TLC. The former couple made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 8 of the hit reality TV series. Andrew met the France native online and they immediately started dating long-distance. The couple met in person for the first time during a trip to Las Vegas in the summer of 2018, which is where the daycare worker proposed to brunette beauty.They immediately started the K-1 visa process, which allows the foreign fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen to legally enter the United States under the condition that they wed within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival. If they do not marry within the timeframe, the foreigner must return to their home country.

Instagram (2); Courtesy of Connie Kenton

Unfortunately, just weeks after Amira’s K-1 visa was approved in March 2020, the U.S. placed a travel ban against European countries — including her native France — amid the height of the global coronavirus pandemic. Since the expiration date on Amira’s K-1 visa was quickly approaching, she and Andrew were left scrambling to try to find alternative ways for her to enter the country.

Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, the cracks in Amira and Andrew’s relationship started to show. After a failed attempt for them to meet in Mexico, Amira traveled to Serbia to self-quarantine before flying to America. The night before her flight, Andrew and Amira got into a huge fight and broke up, which played out during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 8.

Courtesy of Connie Kenton/Instagram

“Amira and I have not been in contact since 2020 and I don’t expect that to change,” Andrew says of his ex-fiancée. “I honestly wish her happiness and good health.”