Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk has multiple jobs with multiple streams of income, which puts him in a good position to provide financially for his fiancé, Ximena Morales, and her two young sons.

During the season premiere in December 2021, the Thiells, New York, native opened up about what he does for a living. “My primary job, I’m a IT support technician and I volunteer as a firefighter,” Mike, 34, said.

In January 2022, Mike shared a video of his walk to his job’s office, which appears to be based in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. He also has a lengthy commute to his work, as he also shared a clip from his cold January morning commute via a ferry boat that same month. In a comment exchange with a fan, Mike revealed that he works for “a financial tech company.”

On top of his main job and volunteering, Mike also does social media management work for Malibu Detailing, an auto shop based in Stony Point, New York. At the time of filming, he was still living at home to help his father care for his 94-year-old grandfather.

Mike met Ximena, 24, on a dating app when he switched his location to Colombia. The brunette beauty is a manicurist from Pareda, and is a single mother of two young sons, Juan David and Harold Steven. After a year of dating online long-distance, Mike traveled to her native country to meet her in person for the first time and they documented their trip on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Fans were skeptical about Ximena being in a relationship with Mike for the right reasons, as she revealed that he had been paying her rent and had bought furniture and appliances for her apartment since they had been dating. But the couple seemed to hit it off, even after overcoming obstacles like when Ximena revealed she had her tubes tied after giving birth to her youngest son so she couldn’t have more children and when she complained about his bad manners and messy habits.

In another scene, Ximena and her family were getting ready to go out to a fancy farewell dinner for Mike. Her stepmother had a feeling that Mike would propose during their dinner, and her parents asked how she would react if he popped the question. “He is very loving, very tender, but there are things about Mike that I don’t like,” Ximena told her family while.

Her stepmother and father assured her that the things that Mike does that annoy her — like burping, farting and leaving his dirty clothes on the floor — are things that she can help him work on.

TLC

“But the most important thing that you feel love for him and him for you,” her stepmother said. “And with patience, you’ll get him accustomed. You need to be the teacher and the partner he needs, plus his wife.”

Ximena agreed and said she already saw an improvement in Mike’s cleanliness and tidiness. “Good student, because he loves you and is willing to do his part,” her stepmother assured.

Her stepmother was right, and when they arrived at the restaurant, Mike had their table decorated with red and pink heart-shaped balloons and a gold centerpiece that read, “Amor,” which means “love” in English. He also asked the restaurant to prepare a beautiful cake decorated with white frosting and red roses with a sign that read, “Ximena, do you want to marry me?”

After the family enjoyed their meal, Mike stood up and asked for everyone’s attention as he began his proposal. Once the cake was placed on the table and she read the sign, she began to cry. “Yes, yes I want to marry you,” she said as she wiped away her tears.

Congrats to the happy couple!