If you’ve peeked inside the Duggar family‘s main home, you know it’s huge — and generally pretty clean. But if you take a look inside the houses of the grown up kids like Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Jill Dillard (née Duggar), it’s often a down-right mess. And things aren’t much better at Josh Duggar‘s home with Anna Duggar (née Keller), either. In fact, we’re kind of noticing a trend. From what we can tell, the Duggar kids who are raising kids of their own can be pretty messy.

We get it. Raising small children can be hectic, and no one’s house needs to be spotless all the time. That’s basically impossible, especially when you’re as exhausted from chasing toddlers as Jill is! But you’d think the Duggar daughters at least would have plenty of experience taking care of a house after all the chores they did at mama Michelle Duggar‘s, right? Then again, there were usually a dozen children who could all chip in and split the work — and most of the Duggar grandkids are too young to be of any real help just yet. (Though, let’s be real, that doesn’t seem to stop anyone from “training” them early.)

Plus, when someone else is in charge, it’s easy to want to make sure everything is in pristine condition. When you’re the boss in your own home, you tend to be a bit more lax with your standards. Still, when we see the state of the Counting On kids’ houses on social media, we can’t help but be a little alarmed. It might seem like it’s just messy, but sometimes it could actually be dangerous, and fans have called them out on more than one occasion.

Having laundry piles everywhere is a serious fire hazard — and toys constantly scattered around the room puts everyone at risk of tripping, especially the little ones. All it takes is a couple of extra minutes every day to clean up as you go to avoid any risky situations. But based on the pictures of their homes, the Duggar kids are just messy — and they don’t seem to mind one bit.

