90 Day Fiance’s Paul Threatens to Seek ‘Full Custody’ After Explosive Fight With Karine and Visit From Cops

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle threatened to seek “full custody” of son Pierre after an explosive fight with wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) resulted in the cops visiting their home.

The TV personality, 35, documented the dispute as it unfolded on his Instagram Live in a now-deleted video. He alleged Karine and her lawyer called 911.

“You’re not taking my son out of the country,” he yelled in the clip, seemingly fearing his spouse, 23, would take their son, 1, and head back to her native country of Brazil. “If I have to, I’ll release him to a judge,” Paul told Karine.

Paul alleged the drama started when he looked over and saw her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about “child support and divorce.” When he asked her about the text, she allegedly got upset, which led to their fallout.

The TLC star went on to tell police about Karine’s alleged “open” Child Protective Services case, and accused her of previously cheating on him.

Paul said he never got physical with his wife and brought up that he wanted to mend their relationship with therapy. Later on, police were seemingly talking to a friend of hers, who claimed Paul constantly made decisions without Karine’s input and allegedly controlled her.

The video he recorded didn’t show how the police visit ended, but it’s clear there’s a lot of hostility between the couple.

Earlier this month, Paul called out Karine for saying he was a “no good husband” after their house-hunting disagreement in the July 12 episode of the spinoff.

“We spend every penny we have on bills and designer clothes and video games for you,” he wrote via Instagram. “I did not buy anything for myself. I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want, and I bought nothing for myself.”

Paul and Karine have been married since November 2017, but they previously faced a possible split.

Back in November, he claimed his wife filed paperwork to legally end their marriage, following their second anniversary. “Karine iniciou o processo de divórcio em Manaus,” the message in Portuguese read, which translates to, “Karine started the divorce proceedings in Manaus [Brazil].”