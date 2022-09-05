Tit for tat? The Family Chantel stars Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) have reached a new low in their nasty divorce, as Pedro thought that his estranged wife had planned to get him deported from the United States amid their split.

“I really believe that Chantel want to me to get removed to [sic] this country,” Pedro, 30, said in a sneak peek of the Monday, September 5 season finale, which was shared by the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account. “She is not a nice person.”

In the clip, the Dominican Republic native went through a bin of paperwork that Chantel had in her car, which included Pedro’s immigration documents. The couple appeared to fight over the contents of the bin, which escalated the drama even more.

“Pedro, you hurt me a lot,” Chantel told her estranged husband. “I called the police already.”

In another teaser trailer for the dramatic season finale, the Georgia native returned from a trip to Panama to learn that Pedro had gone through all of their belongings in their home and took several important items after he had moved out.

“When I came back from Panama, my house is ransacked. Things are missing, my jewelry is on the floor,” Chantel said. “He’s even taken survival things, like [an] internet router, vacuum cleaners.”

While taking account of the items that were missing, Chantel noticed that some of her jewelry and purses were gone too. “You know, it’s funny because Pedro stole my shoes and my pocketbook, however, all the designer clothes that I bought him, he’s still wearing them to work ’cause I saw it on IG,” Chantel told her mom, Karen Everett, and her sister, Winter Everett. Some of the items of clothing included pieces from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Carolina Herrera.

“I’m really not pressed, it’s just how petty. And the purse that he got he me wasn’t the purse that I asked for. It was an afterthought and it came from a store that his boss, Laura, loves and introduced him to,” Chantel said in her confessional. “So I don’t care about that purse.”

Discovery+

Fans are continuing to watch the breakdown of the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ marriage on season 4 of The Family Chantel. As In Touch previously confirmed, Pedro and Chantel separated in April and he filed for divorce the following month.

In a third sneak peek clip from the finale, Pedro arrived at the marital home he formerly shared with Chantel only to learn that she not there. Instead, he was greeted by his estranged mother-in-law, Karen.

“Just only coming here [sic] to tell her, for real, that I’m going to get divorced from her,” Pedro told Karen, 55, through a side window. “Yeah I’m going to file the paperwork. That’s it.”

The season 4 finale of The Family Chantel airs on TLC Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET.