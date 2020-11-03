Highs and lows. 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle (née Martins) have had a tumultuous relationship and most of their love journey was documented on several seasons of TLC’s reality TV series.

The couple were first introduced to fans in August 2017 on season 1 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The show was meant to document a 90 Day Fiancé couple — which is made up of one American citizen and one foreigner — as they meet in person for the first time, because many of them met online and had been dating long distance. By the end of the season, most couples hoped to be engaged so they could begin the K-1 visa process, which would allow the foreigner to legally enter the United States as the fiancée or fiancé of a U.S. citizen under the condition that the couple weds within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival.

“I’m about to go to a very remote area of the Amazon region,” Paul said in his confessional during the Before the 90 Days series premiere. “I have never been out of the country before in my life. There’s a lot of risks involved. I could get a disease from a mosquito and die, I could get ate up by a piranha. Why I’m actually gonna venture to the Amazon rainforest of all places? I’m taking a huge risk and putting my life on the line for love.”

The Louisville, Kentucky native continued, “I haven’t had the best of luck in my past relationships here locally. I’ve been betrayed, I’ve experienced unfaithful girlfriends. A lot of negative, chaotic things. Being burned that many times definitely affects anybody. So I started venturing online. I went through several different dating apps and I started gravitating more toward one that actually focused more on Latin dating because the majority of the population there has very good, strong family values. I’ve been talking to someone online. Her name is Karine.”

The information technology professional described his future wife as “very beautiful.” “I fell head over heels for her pretty quickly. She has more heart than anybody I’ve ever met. She’s perfect in every way,” he gushed.

The TLC star listed off his concerns about whether their relationship would last, citing Karine’s humble living conditions in Brazil, their language barrier and the difficult trip to her town, Tonantins — which is only accessible via a boat.

“Sometimes I think, am I really doing this? Am I really going to the Amazon rainforest to meet somebody? It’s crazy,” Paul said. “I’m putting a lot on the line on this trip, my emotions, my heart, my health. I hope she’s the one I’ve been looking for my entire life.” The rest, as they say, is history!

