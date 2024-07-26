Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans got emotional while discussing her split from estranged husband David Eason amid their legal battle.

Jenelle, 32, explained that she wanted to move her family from North Carolina to Las Vegas, Nevada, in order to get away from David, 36, during the Thursday, July 25, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“I think Vegas is definitely gonna be a space – like my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids,” she said in a confessional. “There’s just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas.”

Jenelle added that she wanted to leave North Carolina because she and her kids – Ensley, 7, Kaiser, 9, and Jace, 14 – were all “traumatized” in “different ways.”

Despite signing a lease in Las Vegas, Jenelle had to return to North Carolina with the goal of being granted the restraining order she filed against David.

“I really don’t want to be here. But this week, I have a court case for a pending restraining order, so we’ll see how that goes,” she said in a voiceover. “I don’t feel safe when I’m in North Carolina, because I don’t know if or where I can run into David.”

She then noted that David was “capable of intimidating” her. “I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at and I don’t know if it’s him,” the TV personality said about her ex.

“My nerves are shot. I keep having panic attacks. I keep thinking how I have to go on stand. It’s just all very scary. And I’m, like, shaking. But I gotta do it,” Jenelle tearfully said as she prepared to go to court. “I’m really sick of feeling this way. And even though he’s not here, it’s like I’m still walking on eggshells, which sucks.”

While cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, Jenelle happily revealed she was granted a six month restraining order that would protect her and her kids from David.

Jenelle and David started dating in 2015 and welcomed daughter Ensley in January 2017. They tied the knot the following year and split several times before Jenelle filed paperwork to separate from him in March. She claimed that they officially separated on February 16, and the MTV personality cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons they called it quits.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Their drama continued in April when David was served a domestic violence protective order. A source told The U.S. Sun that Jenelle’s initial request for an emergency protective order was denied because David already had an order of protection against him for her son Jace after the teen accused him of abuse. Jenelle was allegedly told that another proactive order would “not be considered emergent,” so she ultimately requested a hearing to be granted a civil no-contact order.

Jenelle previously reflected on her romance with David during the June 13 episode, admitting it took her “some time to realize it wasn’t a healthy relationship.”