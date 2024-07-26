Jenna Jameson’s estranged wife, Jessica Lawless, claimed she is struggling to find her to serve her with divorce papers, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jessica told the court she doesn’t know Jenna’s current address.

She said Jenna, 50, won’t tell her where she lives and she has no work address to serve the papers at. Jessica asked for permission to serve Jenna with the legal paperwork via email, text or via Instagram direct messenger.

She listed the last address she knew Jenna was living at. The home is a modest three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1,152 square-foot home in Wrightwood, California.

Jessica said Jenna was living there until July 8, and now she doesn’t know her location.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty

On April 16, Jessica filed a complaint for annulment in Nevada court. She listed the date of marriage as June 9, 2023.

She claimed her consent to the marriage was obtained by fraud because Jenna “advised that she was financially independent, debt free, and would contribute to the financial responsibility of the household. She didn’t disclose that she had over $500,000 in tax debt prior to the marriage.”

Further, she said she entered into the marriage “with the promise that [Jenna] would remain sober.”

She said Jenna had not kept her promise.

On social media, Jessica posted a video claiming Jenna had started drinking when she took a solo trip for work. She said Jenna denied she had drank but later admitted to it.

She removed the video days later after she spoke to Jenna. Jessica told TMZ, “I don’t want her mental health impacted any more than it already has been. I love her. This is a very delicate time for us. We’re both heartbroken and trying to find hope for the future.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“She’s told me she’d never drink again, and I can see at this point that she is in fact sober today and plans to remain that way. I just wanted her to be safe & healthy,” she said.

Jenna responded to Jessica’s claims to Entertainment Tonight. She told the outlet, “I wish Jessi all the best.”

She added, “As someone who works hard on her sobriety, she hopes that anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system.”

“Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgement, shaming, and moralizing,” Jenna continued.

“Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do. Let them know that you are there for them – relapse or not, ten days sober or 200.”

She ended, “Unfortunately, in the past, due to cultural attitudes surrounding addiction, tactics such as shaming, humiliating, shouting and ‘attack therapy’ were commonplace. Currently, rehab centers recognize that this approach would constitute malpractice and would have no place in the delicate process of treatment. It is much more likely that clients will experience greater success when empathy is placed at the forefront of the client care process.”