Did they make it down the aisle? 90 Day Fiancé stars Lisa Hamme, a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa,” and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar’s plans to get married hit a snag in the May 3 episode of the TLC show. Just days before the couple was set to have their courthouse wedding, they realized they may not have all of their paperwork in order — but are they married and still together in real life? Here’s what we know so far.

There were some issues with their courthouse wedding.

In Nigeria, couples have to file a marriage notice and post it publicly to give the community time to come forward if either the bride or groom is already married to someone else. However, that step is a little more complicated for Lisa, who was previously married in America. Though she’s since gotten divorced, she didn’t bring her divorce documents with her to Nigeria, and she can’t access them online. After the officer at the consulate told them he couldn’t marry them without all of their paperwork in order, the bride scrambled to try and get access to the documents in time for her wedding.

Lisa and Usman are still together.

In late April, Lisa’s promoter, Rocco Straz, exclusively confirmed to In Touch the stars are still romantically involved. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not going through a bit of a rough patch. In a recent interview with the “Lip Service” podcast, SojaBoy seemed to claim he was only with Baby Girl Lisa because she “started trying to commit suicide” when he revealed he didn’t actually love her. However, the Pennsylvania native denied his version of events.

“At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman. Lisa doesn’t need SojaBoy. She wants SojaBoy!” Straz told In Touch. “Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!”

Usman may one day have other wives.

On “Lip Service,” the Before the 90 Days groom also claimed that he wants more wives and that the Islamic religion allows him to have four, but Lisa isn’t on board with the plan. However, that’s not exactly true, either. Straz explained, “It is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives. … [This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance.” If he can do all that, Lisa will support his decision to get married again.