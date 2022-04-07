90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith started showing off her growing baby bump, and fans are excited for her and husband Hamza Moknii.

On April 7, the TLC star posed for a few photos that she shared via Instagram and expressed how thankful she is to be a mother. Memphis has a daughter from a previous relationship and shares a son with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval.

“No matter what is going on in my life, ALL of my children are a BLESSING!” she captioned her carousel post. “There are so many beautiful, loving women who are unable to experience this for themselves, but that doesn’t mean we do not ALL know how BEAUTIFUL the love of a child brings regardless if they are biological or NOT!”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum also opened up about caring for both her biological and adopted children.

“EVERY single child I have produced or taken care of as a previous FOSTER mother myself, I have LOVED in EVERY WAY!” Memphis added. “Children are OUR FUTURE and WE ALL must POUR into THEM and LEAD by EXAMPLE! When you think they aren’t looking, BABY, they are examining your every move!”

Memphis also mentioned how her children “have motivated me to be a better mother, friend, sister, nurse and person in EVERY WAY,” also calling them “kings and queens” in her heartfelt Instagram caption.

“You may say oh she has three children by three different dads … SO!!” the reality TV personality wrote. “My children are ALL LOVED and I will do EVERYTHING in my power to protect their peace!”

Memphis even threw in a comical reference to fellow TLC star, 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton, writing, “And in my AMY VOICE, ‘My kids are WELL taken care of and my BILLS are PAID!’”

Upon seeing support from other Instagram commenters, the pregnant mama thanked everyone, and insisted she wouldn’t let “ANYTHING or ANYONE bring [her] down.”

Memphis informed her husband of her pregnancy in an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired on March 28.

“So, I’m pregnant,” she told him, and Hamza replied, “What? You? You playing with me?” The duo then embraced after Memphis showed him the positive pregnancy test.

Before the episode premiered, pregnancy rumors had been circulating since January after Memphis made her TLC debut with her long-distance love. That month, a man who claimed to be Memphis’ ex-boyfriend wrote in since-deleted tweets that she was “pregnant with [Hamza’s] baby” and she “had the baby a few months ago.”

Two months later, Memphis shared an adorable photo of a baby via Instagram, which further fueled birth rumors. However, she later clarified that the picture was an old one of her son, not Hamza’s.

“This isn’t Hamza‘s child, this is MY son who is older now!” Memphis wrote in the comments section of her post in response to fans who congratulated her. “I was reminiscing, so I posted him because this is MY page and I can do what I want on my page! Please be respectful!”

