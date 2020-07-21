Getting adjusted to a new normal. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg’s mother, Elicia Clegg, confirmed the TV personality and her husband, Jihoon Lee, are quarantining separately because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elicia shared an update on the reality couple after posting a darling photo of her granddaughter Drascilla on Monday, July 20. In the comments, she revealed Deavan, 23, is “stuck” in America with her two kids while Jihoon, 29, remains in South Korea.

Courtesy Elicia Clegg/Instagram

When fans of the series inquired about Deavan and Drascilla’s whereabouts, her mom shared more insight on their living situation. “She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer,” Elicia replied, adding, “They are struck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus.”

On July 8, Deavan shared new photos of her little girl smiling for the camera. “My little bug, getting ready with my girl,” she captioned the montage of pics. Just a few days prior, the brunette beauty posted a portrait of her son, Taeyang, celebrating the 4th of July. “My little dude is ready to party,” she gushed.

It looks like Jihoon is really missing his loved ones, as he took to Instagram with a message on July 19, which translated to, “If love is deep, longing becomes pain.”

Courtesy Of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

In recent episodes of the spinoff, their marriage has been put to the ultimate test. Deavan revealed she was considering splitting from her husband after he confessed to lying about his finances on the July 13 episode.

“Jihoon admitting that he’s not financially ready for us to come to Korea is devastating because he told me everything was fine. But he lied to trick me into coming and that’s not OK,” she said in her confessional.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do right now,” the Salt Lake City, Utah, resident said. “And I just really need some time away from Jihoon to figure out whether I’m going to stay with him or if I’m going to go back to America and leave him.”

Hopefully they will overcome their hardships and be able to reunite soon!