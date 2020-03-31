He’s a whole new man! Jorge Nava went through quite the weight loss transformation while doing his time behind bars. 90 Day Fiancé fans first got a look at the TLC alum’s newly fit physique following the release of a November 2019 mugshot, and a full-body photo shared on his new Instagram account in March 2020 gave them an even better glimpse. Side-by-side before and after photos show just how far Jorge has come.

“Holy s–t!! You came out a new and improved person,” one of the star’s new followers commented on his photo. “Revenge body on deck!” another wrote. A third chimed in, “New Jorge, who dis.”

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/YouTube; Jorge Nava/Instagram

According to TMZ, Jorge went into prison weighing 318 pounds. In November, his Arizona prison profile listed his weight as 275 pounds. As of March, it set him at 203 pounds, and now TMZ claims he’s at 190. But the reality star may have lost even more than that. While speaking to E! in November, he claimed he had lost a grand total of 125 pounds by that time, and he seemed eager to continue working out.

“I wanted to be in the best physical and healthiest shape possible,” the star said. “I feel healthy and energetic. I feel overall more confident with myself.” His secret? Coming up with a plan with a fellow inmate. “We both motivate each other, and we push ourselves to the limit pretty much,” he said, revealing they focused on “military-based” workouts and “a lot of jogging.”

TLC; Arizona Department of Corrections

With his release date set for August 2020, he’s got a few months left to work on his routine and to plan how it’ll fit into his life outside of prison. But his weight loss isn’t the only major change he’s making. Once he’s out, Jorge also plans to officially divorce estranged wife Anfisa Nava. Though the two were doing “really well” as recently as November, the Russian beauty went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on March 18.

On Wednesday, April 1, the reality personality is planning to update fans directly with an Instagram Live. But in the meantime, he’s expressed a willingness to keep moving forward and becoming his best self — revenge body included. “I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome,” he told E!. “Hopefully people can see that I am able to turn things around even though I am at the lowest point in my life.”