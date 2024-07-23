Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff were slammed by fans after sharing their thoughts on abortion while discussing their miscarriage in a new podcast episode.

“To me, when you get pregnant, that’s a baby, you know, and so when we lost that baby, it was like, we just lost a part of our family,” Tori, 33, explained as she shared a clip of the couple’s “Raising Heights” podcast via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23.

Although she didn’t specify when the loss happened, the photographer is seemingly talking about the miscarriage she experienced in March 2021 before welcoming baby No. 3.

“Previous to this situation, I was very apolitical. But I think being in that room and being as traumatized as I was, it became black and white for me in that room,” she explained to her husband. “I’m not OK with this. Like, I would never choose to be this room and I don’t understand how someone could choose to be in that room.”

Although Zach, 34, addressed a “small percentage” of situations in which women are pregnant after being sexually assaulted, he compared the situation to driving while intoxicated.

“If I go out and have beers at the bar and drink and drive, get in an accident, I’m going to jail, you know it’s a consequence I chose,” Zach responded. “We don’t think about this, that the choice to have sex, that was the choice. We want to choose the consequence, the outcome.”

Tori reiterated that’s why it was “hard” for her “to get on board” with the narrative that abortion was healthcare, adding, “It’s like no, no, no, no.”

Viewers were quick to rush to the comment section to share their thoughts, slamming the TLC personalities for their “privileged” views.

“Yeah done. Y’all start inserting your beliefs on others, I’m done with you. Bye,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “You literally receive healthcare by getting a D&C when you lose a baby. That’s on the table to be taken away when there’s an abortion ban. The hypocrisy is unsettling here.”

Tori directly replied to the indifference in the comment section, writing, “I 1000% see this point and in that aspect, I see where it is necessary. If you listen to the whole episode, you’ll realize that was not what I was talking about. I was talking about the women who choose to be in that room.”

In another response, she added, “I mean it is our podcast based solely on speaking what we are passionate about.”

Tori and Zach, who married in 2015, have three children: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. Tori has been open about the pregnancy loss she experienced before welcoming their third son, Josiah, in April 2022.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment,” she told her Instagram followers in March 2021. “I had no symptoms of losing our sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The former school teacher shared that although she was deeply saddened by the devastating pregnancy loss, she found comfort in “knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day.”

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” the Oregon native continued. “If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day.”