Breaking her silence. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Karine Staehle (née Martins) issued a statement to clear the air amid ongoing drama with her estranged husband, Paul Staehle. The Brazilian native denied Paul’s claims she was missing and shared her side of the story.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now. All this past days [sic] I had a lot going on,” Karine, 23, started her message via Instagram Story. “As the media showed, I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

The TLC reality TV personality continued, “I’m getting the best help I could ever get and I’m really thankful for all the people involved in it. I also think all the people that worry about me for the support I have had. It have [sic] been a big part of my recovery. Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”

As In Touch previously reported, Karine and the Louisville, Kentucky native got into a heated fight on Thursday, July 30 that was documented via Paul’s Instagram Live. In the since-deleted video, which was captured by blogger John Yates, Paul threatened to seek “full custody” of the couple’s 17-month-old son. Paul confirmed Karine called the cops during their argument.

On Friday, July 31, the 35-year-old shared an update and said cops were called a second time to their home and he asked fans for “prayers” for him and his family. He later revealed that Karine had filed a restraining order against him on Saturday, August 1. He also claimed that his estranged wife and son were “missing.” In the police report for the restraining order, Karine accused Paul of several instances of abuse, which he denied.

Paul explained he did not believe Karine was the one who made the allegations against him in her police filing, and thought it was written by someone else. “I know me and Karine have had [many] over the last four years, this is not a thing she would say. She would never say anything like this about me,” he said in an Instagram Story selfie video.

But in her statement, Karine confirmed she was the one who filed the report and denied she and her son have disappeared. “Just to clarify, the EPO was me, I had help from a translator since I do not speak English,” she added. “I also would like to state that I am not missing. The police knows [sic] where to find me if they need me. This is a legal matter not a ‘media matter.’ that being said it’s the first and last time I will speak about it. Thank you all again, Karine.”