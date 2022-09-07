90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano virtually appeared for her arraignment following domestic violence charges from estranged husband Mohamed Abdelhamed, In Touch exclusively can confirm.

“Yve pled not guilty,” rep Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, exclusively tells In Touch about the hearing, which took place virtually via the Albuquerque Metropolitan court on Tuesday, September 6. Her pre-trial conference is set for October 4, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

In Touch previously confirmed that Arellano, 48, was charged on August 15 with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member after an alleged incident with Abdelhamed, 25.

The TLC star’s charges come following Abdelhamed’s claims that Arellano attacked him while trying to obtain access to his phone while inside their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Following the news of Abdelhamed’s police report, a rep for Arellano slammed the domestic violence allegations and claimed they were “falsified by Mohamed.”

“Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Enchinton told In Touch on August 22. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

A U visa “is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (U.S.C.I.S.).

On the season 9 tell-all, Mohamed confessed to having inappropriate text message conversations with women online. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger,” he explained in a solo confessional on the August 20 episode. “Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

Discovery+

TLC displayed screenshots of the text messages between Mohamed and the mystery woman onscreen, one of which appeared from him that read, “I would just keep you in bed for days.” In another message that appeared to be from the Egypt native, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ split on August 22. Abdelhamed told In Touch one day later that he saw “inappropriate text messages between her and another man” and that’s why he “broke up with Yve.”

However Yve’s rep refuted the claims. “The texts he found after he broke into Yve’s apple watch were from someone Yve was looking for protection from as she was scared to go out alone at that point due to Mohomed’s erratic behavior,” Enchinton told In Touch in response to his cheating allegations. “Yve wanted this to work but due to Mohammed’s obsessive and controlling behavior, as seen on the show, it was impossible to get through to him.”

Yve’s rep also revealed that her client is taking legal action and accused her former partner of “immigration fraud.”

“Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez is stepping in to file charges against Mohamed as he is committing immigration fraud,” she continued. “Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses. Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting t hese allegations since June as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions.”