Memphis Smith is best known for her long-distance love story with Moknii Hamza on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Outside of the show, the reality star has another calling that she can be proud of: working as a nurse practitioner. Find out more about her career path amid drama on season 5 of the TLC spinoff, below.

What Does Memphis Do for a Living?

Memphis has worked in the healthcare industry since 2012. She has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a master’s degree in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practice.

TLC

Has Her Job Been Mentioned on the Show?

During a February 2022 episode of the series, Memphis discussed her line of work and revealed to Hamza that she went to her ex-husband’s house at the start of their relationship because she “didn’t pass her state exams” and was upset.

“I was feeling kind of down and he said that I could stay at his house, so I spent four nights at his house, but nothing happened sexually,” she shared via a translator app, a shocking development that he stormed off after. Memphis’ ex is the father of her second child, and it made Hamza question her honesty.

“Now I’m reconsidering marrying her,” he told cameras.

Are Memphis and Hamza Still Together?

Memphis and Hamza have struggled as a couple due to a few circumstances, including their language barrier, cultural differences and more. Tension spiked when she caught him lying about his age, claiming he was actually two years older than he is. Plus, money disputes and whether to sign a prenup have also been issues for the reality TV couple.

In January 2022, Memphis’ mother, Deborah Smith-Price, ignited rumors the pair got hitched with a cryptic social media hint as the drama between the lovebirds plays out during season 5.

“Hello handsome son-in-law [heart eyes emoji],” Deborah commented on a selfie Hamza shared, to which he replied, “Thank you mam [four red heart emojis].”

Discovery+

Fans saw Memphis originally travel from Muskegon, Michigan, to his city of Kairouan to meet for the first time in person, with TLC cameras later showing some of the obstacles they faced as she was a foreigner trying to marry a Tunisian.

“I’m a little bit frustrated that Hamza didn’t have everything planned out today,” she said in her confessional on the January 23 episode. “It’s crucial that we get to the embassy as soon as possible because with COVID going on, you never know how long these things are gonna take. And if we do not get the approval from the embassy, then we can’t get married.”

Will they end up saying their “I do’s” after the drama? No wonder fans are divided!