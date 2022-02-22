It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales have split less than one year after their engagement, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Their breakup comes on the heels of rumors that the couple had called it quits after Ximena, 24, uploaded then deleted a TikTok of her looking loved-up with a man who was not Mike. In the clip, which was reposted by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on February 17, a series of photos and videos of Ximena and the dark-haired mystery man played on the screen. The video was set to a romantic Spanish-language song titled “Jaque Mate” by Juanse.

Mike, 34, and Ximena also seemingly both removed each other’s names from their Instagram bios. As earliest as February 9, the couple had previously listed each other’s IG handles in their bios with the heart-eyes emoji.

For her part, Ximena addressed the rumors in a since-expired statement via her Instagram Story just hours after the social media scandal. “They have uploaded a false video that is rolling on social networks. Someone stole my account and uploaded fake stuff,” read her message that was translated to English.

The Thiells, New York, native also seemingly reacted to the drama involving his long-distance love. “So…What did I miss on the gram today?………Wait, let me get my popcorn refilled….. #90dayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90daycouples #TLC #DiscoveryPlus #B90Season5,” Mike wrote via Instagram at the time.

However, the Colombian beauty continued to add fuel to their breakup rumors when she took to Instagram on Monday, February 21, to post a photo of her new tattoo — a design of the characters Stitch and Angel from the 2002 Disney film, Lilo & Stitch, on the inside of her wrist. The tattoo appeared to be a cover up of the wrist tattoo she had previously gotten of Mike’s name, which she had previously shown off via TikTok in September 2020.

Mike and Ximena met via a dating app and quickly began a long-distance relationship. They made their debut on season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff in December 2021, where they documented their first in-person meeting when Mike traveled to the nail tech’s native country of Colombia.

Despite experiencing several bumps in the road — like when Ximena revealed her secret of having her tubes tied after giving birth to her youngest son so she couldn’t have more children and when she confronted Mike about his bad manners and messy habits — they still ended up getting engaged. Mike’s romantic proposal to Ximena, which took place in March 2021, aired during the February 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.