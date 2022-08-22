Breaking her silence. 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano‘s rep is responding on her behalf after she was charged with domestic violence amid allegations from estranged husband Mohamed Abdelhamed in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, tells In Touch. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

“The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day,” the message continues. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

In Touch previously confirmed Yve was charged on August 15 with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to court records. Her next hearing is a bond arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.

The drama ignited between the couple following part 2 of the season 9 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, in which Yve revealed she discovered her husband having inappropriate text message conversations with multiple women.

“You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening,” she said at the end of the episode. “He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. … I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together.”

Mohamed came clean to the allegations and revealed he had met a girl online. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger,” he explained in his own solo confessional. “Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

TLC displayed screenshots of the text messages between Mohamed and the mystery woman onscreen, one of which appeared from him that read, “I would just keep you in bed for days.” In another message that appeared to be from the Egypt native, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”

After the episode aired, the New Mexico native took to social media to spill even more tea about her estranged husband.

“Let me be clear. Of course, I blame him as well,” the mom of one wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 21. “First time I get to say anything though. Everyone was demanding I say something [and] finally get to, so just take it as facts … [and] one of these women was still married as well.”

Mohamed also had his own social media messages to get off his chest. “There are two sides to every story,” he shared later that day via his Instagram Stories. “There is the truth where everyone will know soon enough … stay tuned.”

The next day, the workout fanatic shed even more light on his relationship with Yve. “A lot of people asking, why I’m not saying my part of the story,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “That’s because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that’s all.”