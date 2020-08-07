90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava officially filed for divorce from estranged wife Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko), In Touch can confirm.

Jorge, 31, submitted the paperwork on Thursday, August 6, five months after he revealed his plans to legally end his marriage following his early release from prison.

Jorge previously announced his intentions to file for divorce in March, shortly after showing off his weight loss from his time behind bars for marijuana-related charges. The season 4 alum shed 128 pounds and credited intermittent fasting as well as cardio to his transformation.

The following month, Anfisa, 24, broke her silence about their relationship status and confirmed they were already “on the verge” of divorce before he went to prison.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” she exclusively told In Touch in April about their final months together. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

Similar to her ex, Anfisa focused on her fitness post-split and became a certified personal trainer. In October 2018, the Russia native announced she and Jorge quit the reality show 90 Day Fiancé and she hasn’t looked back since.

Anfisa went public with her new man, Leo Assaf, in March and later responded to Jorge’s previous claims she abandoned him to run off with another guy.

“I’m surprised to see him saying that I ‘abandoned’ him,” the athlete told In Touch in April. “I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

It looks like Jorge has come to terms with their split, considering he is quite smitten with his new girlfriend and recently expanded his brand with a clothing line “Kilos to Paris.”