90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods slammed ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown after he poked fun at her daughter, Ryleigh, over the former couple’s taco pasta fight.

Ed, 59, shared his infamous taco pasta recipe in an Instagram video posted on the franchise’s page on Thursday, July 25. After he added his special seasoning, he said, “Again, I didn’t know it was that spicy, in my defense.”

Shortly after the video was uploaded, Liz, 32, took to the comments section to slam Ed for making fun of Ryleigh, 10. “Roasting a child to make yourself feel tall and better once again,” she wrote alongside the applause emoji. “I just can’t.”

Meanwhile, others reminded Liz that she dodged a bullet by ending her romance with Ed. “So glad you and your adorable little are free of that toxicity!!!!” one social media user commented. Another added, “This man child learned absolutely nothing. Keep being the queen you are far away from the human version of the poop emoji.”

Ed and Liz experienced many ups and downs before they called it quits for good in a season 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans watched the pair get into a heated argument over taco pasta, which Liz said was “too spicy” for Ryleigh to eat. After Ed said that Ryleigh needed to “stop being a baby,” the pair got into an intense argument.

Following the fight, Ed called off their engagement without consulting Liz first. “I’m not angry at Liz,” he said in a confessional during the April 21 episode. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Even before their split played out on the show, Liz hinted that she and Ed called off their wedding in January when she seemingly revealed she was dating someone new. She eventually confirmed that her new boyfriend’s name is Jayson, and she has gushed about how great he is.

“We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” Liz told TV Insider on July 18. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did spectacular raising him.”

Meanwhile, fans will get to know Jayson even better when he makes his reality TV debut during the Sunday, July 28, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits. In a teaser clip shared by TV Insider, Jayson and Ed came face to face as they spoke about Liz.

“I don’t have much to say to you, first of all,” Jayson told the longtime reality star. “After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me.”