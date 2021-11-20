Mama to be! 90 Day Fiancé star Juliana Custodio is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 just one month after announcing her split from estranged husband Michael Jessen.

“My biggest dream came true [breast-feeding emoji],” Juliana, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, November 20. “I love you [red heart emoji].”

She shared the news by reposting the announcement shared by her partner, a man who goes by the name Ben Obscura on Instagram. “Baby on the way! [red heart emoji] A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!” Ben wrote in the caption of a photo of him hugging Juliana, tagging her and geotagging Hamburg, Germany. “Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come! [red heart emoji].”

Juliana commented on Ben’s post with three red heart emojis, a pregnant woman emoji and the breast-feeding emoji. Fans flooded her comment, asking for further clarification. “You pregnant?” one fan asked. “Yes,” Juliana responded from her verified Instagram account.

Their pregnancy reveal comes just one month after Michael, 44, took to Instagram to announce their breakup after nearly two years of marriage. “A quick break from my social media break to say …. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo [two heart emojis] [two birthday cake emojis] [two clinking glasses emojis]. Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” he wrote via Instagram on October 12. “Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

In his post, he also claimed that the Brazilian model has already “moved on and have quickly found someone new.” Shortly after his announcement, Juliana responded and seemingly denied having a new boyfriend.

Courtesy of Michael Jessen/Instagram

“You say I have found ‘someone new,'” Juliana wrote at the time. “But the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself the most important person because this is how we supposed to do.”

Several hours later, Michael deleted his original post and issued an apology to his estranged wife. “Consider this a mea culpa on the OP [original post] and on our marriage,” the Connecticut native wrote. “I am truly sorry to have hurt Juliana, and anyone else, in any way. It was not my intention and it was a mistake to post such a delicate and private matter publicly.”

The couple made their reality TV debut on season 7 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. They tied the knot in October 2019.