Yikes. The feud between 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith and her husband Hamza Moknii’s sister, Rawia Moknii, is heating up as the couple continues to fuel split rumors.

Revealing screenshots of an alleged text message thread between her and her sister-in-law via Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15, the Tunisian native addressed her brother’s concern toward Memphis’ ex-husband and father of one of her kids, Justin Sandoval.

“Sister, hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia’s alleged message to Memphis read.

The Michigan native, 35, replied, “Justin is not here, he is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving. I just can’t leave the children alone.” Adding that Hamza, 28, should “be happy” because without Justin she could have not gone to Tunisia, Memphis defended her ex and reiterated that he is a “good guy and good father.”

Continuing to support Hamza, in response, Rawia wrote, “He [understands] your situation but he can’t hide his [feelings] that he [feels] jealous when you be [sic] in your ex-husband house.”

“Well, he does not need to be with me then,” Memphis answered. “Because he knows Justin is in the kids’ life and right now, he is helping me out greatly. I am done arguing.”

Shedding more light on the situation on her Instagram Stories later that evening, Rawia continued, “I think it’s time to talk about the truth and what my brother went through. Trying to make someone look bad and lying to them is inhumane. Every word I say I have proof.”

“The first thing I will explain is why Hamza wants to MOVE with his wife and the kids to another city, and you can find out the answer. I just want you to expose other people’s lies,” Rawia noted. “You are just trying to show your good side (it doesn’t exist) but your reality is worse. You want to play the victim but you are a cheat and your mask will fall soon.”

Seemingly cosigning his sister’s messages, Hamza shortly after penned his own Instagram Story, “When a person can no longer control you, they will try to control how [others] see you. These lies will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Following Hamza and Rawia’s social media declarations, the mom of three had her own response. “I do not have to defend their lies anymore! I did not benefit from anything at all from them so,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories hours later. “The problem is they will show what they think will keep their story line going and fill their pockets! After dealing with them NOTHING surprises me! Sad to say but true!!”

Despite leaving season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as one of the strongest couples, the split rumors escalated on April 7 when Hamza’s sister took to an Instagram Q&A to answer TLC fans’ questions. “Do you feel Memphis treats your brother well?” a follower asked. Not giving many details, Rawia simply replied, “No.”

While Memphis nor Hamza have confirmed the breakup, the nurse practitioner has since scrubbed her Instagram of all photos from her Tunisian ex, and the pair no longer follow each other.