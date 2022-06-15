Raking it in! 90 Day Fiancé alum Tom Brooks has earned a hefty net worth as one of the most polarizing stars from the TLC series. Keep reading to see how he makes money!

What Is Tom Brooks’ Net Worth?

The London native’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million, according to multiple outlets.

Considering Tom is always traveling with Mariah Fineman, it comes as no surprise that his bank account is hefty. The Englishman previously proposed to his girlfriend during a March 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries, but viewers witnessed a painful rejection. Tom packed up and moved to his own apartment in Mariah’s hometown of Las Vegas for 90 days to hopefully strengthen their relationship, which played out in an episode on June 13.

However, they didn’t get to spend as much time together as they had liked during Tom’s stay in Las Vegas because Mariah’s estranged husband had moved back into her home with her and their sons.

“I just felt torn when he was in Vegas because it felt like I was splitting my time with my partner, and then it was taking time away from my kids,” Mariah admitted on the show, adding it was a “hard balance” having Tom around. “I don’t want to disrespect their daddy, you know? Because he is really a nice guy. And I’m still friends with him, so I just always want it to be a nice relationship. Not only for me but for my kids. I don’t want my kids to blame me for what happened.”

The experience made Tom realize he “couldn’t live without Mariah,” he said at the time. They are still going strong, but it is unclear if they are currently engaged.

What Is Tom Brook’s Job?

Tom is a bona fide reality star after appearing on seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which documented his tumultuous relationship with ex Darcey Silva.

Since then, Tom has also appeared on a slew of TLC spinoffs including, 90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back!, 90 Day Bares All, Darcey and Stacey, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, where he’s frequently on with his sister, Emma Jayne Brooks.

In addition to being a regular in the 90 Day franchise, Tom has a Cameo account, where fans can pay for short videos from the reality star. He also works as an influencer for his 380,000 Instagram followers.

How Does Tom Brooks Make Money?

While his reality TV gigs and influencer work definitely help rake in the dough, Tom also explained on 90 Day that he is a distributor for a sports fitness company.