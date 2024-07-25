Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on why she stayed married to ex-husband Kody Brown for so long despite their issues.

After Meri, 53, was asked if she believes she “wasted” time during her 32-year marriage to Kody, 55, she said she had “a little bit mixed” feelings during the Wednesday, July 24, episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast.

“If I’m in more of a negative headspace, for lack of a better term, right? Like if I’m feeling like that, I’m like, ‘Gosh, dang it. Why couldn’t we just figure this out a long time ago?’ I could’ve dated in my 40s rather than dated in my 50s,” Meri explained. “You know what I mean?”

The reality star acknowledged that her life “would’ve been so much easier” if she and Kody ended their relationship sooner. “But then I really think about it, and it’s like, wait a second. What did I learn through the process?” Meri said. “How confident am I in where I am right now because of the process? You know what I mean? I don’t have any regrets of where I am now and leaving when I left.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

She then admitted that she “would’ve always wondered” if their romance could’ve worked out if they ended their marriage before they did.

Despite not knowing if she and Kody broke up at the right time, she insisted that she’s “very, very confident in where” she is today.

Meri initially hinted that she and Kody had split in December 2022, while they ultimately confirmed that they parted ways by issuing a joint statement in January 2023. Their split came after her fellow sister wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown ended their marriages to Kody, leaving Robyn Brown as his only spouse.

One year after she and Kody called it quits, Meri revealed she was dating boyfriend Amos Andrews in January. However, their romance wasn’t meant to be and she confirmed they broke up in February.

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” she told her Instagram followers while reflecting on their split. “When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.”

Meri revealed she was dating again in April, though said she wasn’t seeing anyone seriously. The TLC personality then dished on the type of partner she’s looking for while participating in an Instagram Q&A.

“Prince Charming has not arrived. I’m not really looking for a prince. No, I’m looking for a king,” Meri said. “There’s a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

She went on to state that she was looking for “somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is,” adding, “Because I know who I am and I’m confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we’ll know it.”