90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? newcomer Jess Caroline put boyfriend Colt Johnson on blast by posting alleged direct messages shared between him and pal Vanessa Guerra, after he claimed their relationship was strictly platonic in the August 2 episode.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram Stories with screengrabs of messages that Johnson apparently sent to Guerra, and claimed it offered “proof” they “lied and manipulated [her]” the entire time. Caroline said Johnson, 34, provided her with the screengrabs when she questioned if he was cheating on her with his friend.

Instagram

“Someone is saying that you and I are having an affair and I don’t know what the f–k is going on,” one of the blurbs from the Las Vegas resident read. “I have a beautiful girlfriend that I love and she lives far away and this s–t is causing problems. I don’t want to lose her and I love her. Please stop and leave me alone.”

Guerra seemingly didn’t respond, so Johnson allegedly followed up with, “I don’t know what you are doing but I love Jess and she’s my girlfriend. Not you. She told me you are divorced, but I don’t care! Leave me alone and stay out of my life.”

Caroline claimed she was later informed they were both in cahoots. “Vanessa told me he called her and [they] both agreed to fake the conversation, this way I would calm down and he could finish the season with me. Then, after that, they could be together (like they are now),” she alleged. “He’s a liar, a cheater, [and] a [piece] of trash hiding under his [mother’s] skirt,” the new TLC star added.

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

The Brazil native said the part that hurt her the “most” was that Johnson involved her family in this “circus.” Drama exploded between the duo in the August 2 episode when his mother, Debbie Johnson, revealed she asked Guerra to watch their cats at home while they were away visiting Caroline’s family.

Caroline worried Johnson and Guerra had a “friends with benefits” relationship.

While taking aim at Johnson, the Chicago resident also clapped back at his mother for saying her father, Silvio, was “weird” ahead of their tense family dinner in the July 26 episode.

“This ‘weird’ man has love, character and respects people,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “This man is an example of FATHER and FOR ME he is an example of HERO! He is the best person that GOD has put in my life.”