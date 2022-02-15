90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from estranged husband Michael Jessen, In Touch can exclusively confirm, amid her pregnancy with new boyfriend Ben Obscura.

Custodio, 25, submitted the paperwork in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday, February 14, filing for a “dissolution of marriage” in the wake of the former couple’s split.

“Juliana is looking forward to her next chapter and putting this behind her as amicably as possible,” her attorney, Renee C. Bauer, tells In Touch in a statement.

Courtesy of Juliana Custodio/Instagram; Courtesy of Michael Jessen/Instagram

Jessen, 44, previously confirmed he and Custodio were parting ways romantically after less than two years of marriage in October 2021.

The following month, news broke that Custodio and Obscura were expecting their first child together.

“Baby on the way!” the dad-to-be wrote in November 2021. “A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited, and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

Shortly after his posting, Custodio took to Instagram with her own loving message.

“Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are. I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for mak[ing] one of my biggest dream[s] come true. … I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura. Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave,” she wrote.

An insider later told In Touch that her ex “learned about” his estranged wife’s pregnancy “the same way everyone else in the world did,” which is on social media.

By January 2022, rumors spread that Custodio had allegedly cheated on Jessen with his ex-wife Sarah Naso’s husband, Sean Naso, multiple sources exclusively alleged to In Touch, leading to speculation about Obscura being the father of her child.

MEGA

However, Custodio vehemently denied the claims, having told In Touch she had “confirmation” that Obscura is indeed the father of her child.

“It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she told In Touch. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

One day before her divorce filing, Custodio announced that she and her boyfriend did a gender reveal and were looking forward to having a baby boy.

“I am excited to share this with you, the best moment of our [lives]!” the TLC personality captioned a YouTube video. “We can’t wait to meet our baby.”

Custodio and Obscura had guessed correctly as both speculated they would be having a son. Obscura added, “A big, big boy.”