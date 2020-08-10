90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle revealed he is at his wits’ end amid the drama going on with his estranged wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins). The friction between them “truly breaks” his heart, he wrote in a statement on Instagram Stories.

The estranged couple is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 11, after Karine, 24, filed a restraining order against her husband following an explosive fight that was documented via Instagram on July 30. In a new statement posted on Monday, August 10, the father of one, 36, admitted he couldn’t believe it “has come to this.”

Paul claimed he “bent over backwards” while trying to save their marriage by “finding work,” getting a “new home” and a “new car,” in addition to helping care for their 1-year-old son, Pierre.

“I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone,” the Kentucky resident wrote, denying the claims Karine made against him in her restraining order filing. “I had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness.”

“Her motion against me with false allegations is for a three-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support,” the Before the 90 Days alum added. “But I can not see her or my children at all.”

Rumors have been swirling that Karine is currently pregnant with their second child. Speculation began in May when the Other Way dad shared, then quickly deleted, a photo of his wife with a heart GIF on her tummy and a message above her which read, “baby.”

On August 9, the TV personality celebrated Brazilian Father’s Day by sharing a portrait of Pierre and reflected on the drama that took place outside of their home. “No matter where you are I will always love and cherish [you],” he wrote.

Karine previously spoke out about the allegedly hostile situation between her and Paul, assuring concerned fans she and their son were “doing well.”

“As the media showed, I had issues where the police [were] called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation,” the reality star wrote via Instagram Stories.

“I’m getting the best help I could ever get and I’m really thankful for all the people involved in it,” Karine further explained. “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through.”

The Brazil native followed up with another message to let fans know not to send any money to a GoFundMe page asking for donations. Karine confirmed she did not set up a campaign “or any other kind of means to receive money.” All she wanted from anyone were “prayers” for the well-being of their family.