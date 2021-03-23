Exclusive ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Mike and Natalie Separate After Less Than 1 Year of Marriage

Dunzo. 90 Day Fiancé stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have separated after less than one year of marriage, Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence confirms to In Touch.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Uncle Beau, 51, exclusively tells In Touch. “She can stay away for all I care.”

When asked if he thinks Mike and Natalie’s relationship is over for good, Uncle Beau adds, “I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

The news of the couple’s split comes amid high drama in their story line on the show.

Mike, 34, and Natalie, 35, made their franchise debut on season 7 of the TLC series, where they documented their K-1 visa journey. After learning there would be a delay in Natalie’s visa process, cameras followed Mike during a trip to Natalie’s native country of Ukraine, where they clashed over topics like religion and whether or not they want children in the future. At the end of their trip, the couple got into a blowout fight and Natalie threw her engagement ring in Mike’s suitcase just hours before he boarded a flight back to the United States.

When they returned for 90 Day Fiancé season 8, Mike and Natalie’s relationship was still on the rocks as they learned Natalie’s K-1 visa had been approved. Despite their issues, they decided Natalie should still relocate to Mike’s hometown of Sequim, Washington, and they would use the 90 days allotted in the K-1 visa to work through their problems.

Mike and Natalie continued to fight after her arrival, mostly over their differing lifestyles and Mike’s reluctance to give Natalie her engagement ring back. After going to couple’s therapy, Mike reproposed to Natalie and they set a date for their wedding — which would have taken place just three days before the 90-day timeframe was up.

On the morning of their nuptials, Mike told Natalie he could not go through with their wedding and called off the ceremony. In an emotional scene, Natalie packed her things and prepared to leave Mike to go back home before her visa expired. She originally planned to drive with a neighbor to a motel in Seattle, where she would stay overnight and board a flight to Europe the following day.

According to a preview for the Sunday, March 28, episode, Natalie runs into an issue with Mike’s credit card at the motel and is forced to return to his home, where they will have 24 hours to decide whether to reconcile and tie the knot.

In Touch can confirm Mike and Natalie did get married. According to online records, they wed in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.