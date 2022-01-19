Paternity scandal? Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio allegedly cheated on estranged husband Michael Jessen with his ex-wife Sarah Naso‘s husband, Sean Naso, multiple sources exclusively claim to In Touch.

An eyewitness spotted Juliana, 25, allegedly “making out” with Sean, 39, “in the kitchen” of the home that they shared with Michael, 44, Sarah, 44, and the former married couple’s two children, Max and Cece, in Connecticut, one source exclusively claims to In Touch. The alleged incident took place during a farewell party thrown for Juliana in September 2021, before she left for Europe and before her split from the wine entrepreneur.

The source claims that when Juliana announced her pregnancy with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura, in November 2021, it was seemingly “in response” to one of the last phone calls she had with Michael, where he “asked her to give their marriage another chance and asked for six months of therapy” to try to repair the relationship.

“24 hours later, they announced their relationship and pregnancy,” the insider says.

Shortly after Juliana’s announcement, the source claims Sarah questioned the paternity of Juliana’s baby. The second insider echoes this statement, claiming Sarah “thought the baby belonged to Sean” because of their alleged affair.

“Michael was in shock and devastated,” the first source says about the Connecticut native‘s reaction to his estranged wife’s cheating scandal. “He didn’t want to believe that Juliana would stoop that low and betray his trust.”

The second insider alleges Michael also “learned about” his estranged wife’s pregnancy “the same way everyone else in the world did”: on social media.

“Michael was physically ill and wept,” the first source says about his reaction to the pregnancy bombshell. The second source adds that Michael was “stunned” and “felt dizzy with confusion and disbelief.”

In her own exclusive statement to In Touch, Juliana denies the cheating claims made against her and says she has “confirmation” that Ben is the father of her child. “It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she tells In Touch. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

As In Touch previously reported, Michael confirmed his split from Juliana after less than two years of marriage in October 2021. The estranged couple made their debut on season 7 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. They met at a yacht party in Croatia, and they fell in love almost immediately. The businessman proposed to the Brazilian beauty and they documented their K-1 visa journey and their wedding on the reality show.

Sarah declined to comment.