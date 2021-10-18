’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Cast Revealed: Meet Usman Umar’s New Love Interest and More!

Seven new couples are going to be introduced in the upcoming season 5 premiere for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, including Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, who will be making his return with a new love interest following his split from wife Lisa Hamme.

An action-packed new trailer teases more drama than ever while documenting the highs and lows of being in long-distance relationships.

“I flew halfway across the world to meet the man of my dreams,” Usman’s new love, Kim, from San Diego, said in a confessional. “I messaged him, and he messaged me back, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ And that’s how I fell in love with international superstar Usman, a.k.a. SojaBoy.”

This time around, viewers will get to learn about their first meetings, cultural differences and more in the moments leading up to the daunting K-1 visa process.

Joining Usman and Kim are couples Ben and Mahogany, Ella and Johnny, Gino and Jasmine, Mike and Ximena, Caleb and Alina, Memphis and Hamza, all of whom have their own complications and differences to work out as TLC cameras follow them around.

SojaBoy previously said he served his estranged wife, Lisa, with divorce papers in December 2020, telling In Touch exclusively they were “no longer together” at the time. For her part, Lisa (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa) also said she was “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her estranged husband in a statement to In Touch provided via her rep, Rocco Straz, in June of last year.

Although his budding new romance looks promising in the teaser, the potential couple does argue after Kim questioned Usman’s intentions following their first meeting in person. “Why would you bring me here to shoot a video about another woman?” she asked him before throwing a drink in his face.

And they’re not the only ones battling it out while fighting for love!

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on TLC Sunday, December 12, at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available via the Discovery+ app.

