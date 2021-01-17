Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist has two jobs, and his busy schedule is one of the things that caused issues with his fiancée, Natalie Mordovtseva.

Mike, 34, and Natalie, 35, were introduced to fans on season 7 of the TLC series. They met when their mutual friends asked them to be godparents to their child. The couple hit it off and Mike popped the question during a romantic proposal in France.

Things took a turn for Mike and Natalie as they awaited her K-1 visa, which would allow her to move from her native Ukraine to Seattle to marry Mike. The couple clashed over several important topics like religion, finances and whether or not to have children. Their relationship was still on the rocks when Natalie’s K-1 visa was approved in the beginning of season 8, but they decided to take a chance and try to work on their relationship within the 90-day timeframe.

The blonde beauty struggled to adjust to life in Sequim, Washington, where she moved in with Mike on his family’s farm. Natalie, who lived in Kyiv, did not like how secluded Sequim is and she wasn’t happy with the state of Mike’s home. She also dealt with feelings of being alone on the farm while her fiancé was away at his job.

On top of being a farmer, Mike also works at a day job in Seattle, which is about a three-hour drive from Sequim. He is employed by White Cap, a company that supplies power tools and specialty materials for construction. Every morning, Mike wakes up at 3 a.m., drives to Seattle, works until about 2:30 p.m. and then makes the long drive home.

After a long week of being home alone during the day, Natalie suggested the couple take a weekend trip to Snoqualmie Falls. At first, Mike didn’t think it would be a good idea because after a long day of work and his nearly six-hour commute, the couple would then have to drive another two hours to the scenic attraction. Natalie was upset that Mike wasn’t open to her suggestion, but he eventually agreed.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

During the trip, the tension continued to rise as the couple argued over their differing lifestyle choices: Natalie is a vegetarian and refrains from alcohol while Mike enjoys eating meat and drinking beer. Once they returned home, the couple continued to butt heads over their diet choices and the state of Mike’s home, which Natalie deemed as messy and “smelly.”

In a sneak peek for the Sunday, January 17 episode, Mike confronted Natalie about her standards. “Why do you put yourself on a pedestal?” he asked his fiancée. “What makes you better than everyone else?”