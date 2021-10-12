90 Day Fiancé stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio’s marital home in Connecticut was under threat of foreclosure prior to their split, In Touch can confirm.

In Touch obtained documents determining Michael’s eligibility for the Foreclosure Mediation Program in July 2021, which he was ultimately approved for after falling behind in payments for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house.

In previous episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Juliana, 25, hinted at tension in her marriage with Michael, 44, as they were hunkered down with his ex-wife, Sarah, and her husband, Sean, as well as the former couple’s two kids, Max and CeCe.

The reality couple, who first met at a yacht party in Croatia, had documented their K-1 visa journey on the TLC flagship series. After getting serious, Juliana adjusted to life in America and became a part of Michael’s blended family, with his ex even officiating the couple’s wedding in October 2019.

On Tuesday, October 12, the former season 7 stars announced they parted ways after nearly two years of marriage.

“Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” Michael shared in his own statement via Instagram, explaining that he still has love for Juliana in spite of their split. “Our marriage is a COVID-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

“Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside,” he added. “I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these [admirable] qualities. All of us were completely drained by the end of it and I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be … All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me. I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start.”

Juliana, for her part, confirmed they called it quits in her own message while also clarifying why she was ready to forge a new path in her life.

“You pointed out COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are [no] longer together, but we all know that there are more than that,” she wrote. “As well [as] you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the COVID was a hard time, but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately, you showed something completely different.”

“I needed to leave because I wasn’t recognizing who I am anymore,” the model continued, while also denying Michael’s claims she is dating someone new. “I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you. But I love myself more, to the point [that] I recognize I am important and I want to be happy.”