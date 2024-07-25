Jon Gosselin is enjoying the fruits of his major weight loss transformation. The TLC alum boasted about a healthier sex life with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, as he continued to drop the pounds.

“You know, losing weight and us being so attracted to each other, it has definitely improved everything, our relationship and our sex life in the bedroom and out of the bedroom,” Jon, 47, told The U.S. Sun about his wellness routine on Wednesday, July 24.

During the conversation, the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum attributed his success in losing more than 50 pounds to taking the male hormone testosterone and undergoing CellSound treatments.

“Testosterone is the male hormone in our male bodies, if you have low testosterone, you become lethargic and you store body fat,” he told the outlet, revealing the levels in his body tested “drastically low,” and has felt improvement since beginning to inject himself with the hormone.

“It took about two to three weeks until I started to feel more normal like I was sleeping better,” he continued. “And I saw muscle development that was better, energy levels were increasing, my sex life was increasing — sex has been better than ever. And I just I felt like I wanted to, I felt feel like I did years ago.”

In addition to testosterone therapy, Jon shared that he underwent CellSound treatment to help tighten his loose skin after weight loss. The reality TV alum explained that the procedure tightened up the skin almost “like if you got a tan.”

Getty Images

“You feel like your skin gets really tight. That’s the exact same feeling. But with CellSound, it’s evaporating that visceral fat below your skin, and then it’s tightening all that extra skin up,” he concluded. “Overall, I probably feel the best I’ve ever felt in a long, long time, probably since my 20s before TV.”

The dad of eight said he was “always excited,” attributing it to feeling like he was “18 again.”

Jon is best known for his relationship with Kate Gosselin, whom he married in 1999. Before filing for divorce in 2009, Jon and Kate, 49, welcomed twins Mady and Cara, 22, as well as sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, 19, during their marriage.

Stephanie marked Jon’s second public relationship, meeting her only a few months after his August 2021 split from Colleen Conrad. In the past, Jon joked about the happy relationship weight he gained while dating Stephanie.

“I’m in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever,” he told Entertainment Tonight on February 21.

Jon recently teased a possible engagement, telling Domenick Nati on July 19 that he was planning on getting on one knee by Thanksgiving this year but he could get on one knee as soon as “within the next year or so.”

“It’s a surprise,” Jon said. “All of her friends keep asking me. [Stephanie] kind of hints at it and stuff like that, but I just kind of want to make it intimate and private, and then I’ll make it public.”