A crossover fling? Just days after 90 Day Fiancé stars Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen sparked dating rumors, a source exclusively tells In Touch that their budding relationship allegedly led to his split from ex-wife Juliana Custodio.

“[Juliana] left because they were too close for [her] liking,” an insider says of Michael and Tania’s alleged romantic connection. “They were seen at the bar, the little pub Fairfield in Cos Cob [Connecticut], kissing and stroking each other’s hands.”

The source also adds that Tania, 32, “told Juliana personally that they are moving in together.”

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates first reported the news of a possible romance between the former TLC alums on December 2 in a YouTube video.

“Tania and Michael have had a relationship for years,” the online personality previewed in his caption.

Upon hearing of the news, the Connecticut native took to her Instagram Stories to address the romance rumors.

“Lol @johnyates327tv has more info on my life than me!” the 90 Day: The Single Life alum wrote via her Instagram Stories on December 2, alongside several laughing emojis. “Let’s watch the YouTube together to find out what’s going on in my life. Go subscribe to his YouTube to get notified of more news on me.”

In another slide, she continued to seemingly deny the claims, adding, “For actual and real dating and moving life updates, subscribe to my channel.”

TLC fans were first introduced to Michael, 42, and Tania when they appeared on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé as they showcased their relationships with Juliana, 25, and Syngin Colchester, respectively, in November 2019.

Michael and Juliana met during a yacht party in Croatia and documented their nuptials on the TLC franchise. At the time, many fans accused the young model of being with Michael solely for his money.

Meanwhile, Syngin, 31, and Tania first crossed paths when the U.S. native visited South Africa. She initially matched with another man on a dating app and while she didn’t hit it off with her original date, she ended up chatting with Syngin in a bar and extended her trip for four months.

Michael and Juliana announced their split in October 2021, after less than two years of marriage. That same month, Tania and Syngin revealed they had called it quits after reevaluating their marriage and disagreeing on the subject of kids.