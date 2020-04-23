Take a Tour of All the Houses (and Apartments) the Duggars Call Home

It’s hard to believe the Duggars‘ massive 20+ family once all lived under the same roof somehow. If you’re a fan of Counting On or 19 Kids and Counting, you probably know all about the massive 7000-square feet custom house the famous TV family calls home, but if you don’t keep up with them quite like that, you might still be wondering what their Arkansas compound looks like. The structure was built in 2006 with help from friends and family and took a year and a half to complete. Michelle Duggar called it her “miracle” house considering the family knew nothing about construction and a mix-up with a supplier gave them triple the amount of supplies that they needed.

“The house grew, from two of them to three of them! It worked out perfectly,” Michelle said back in 2011. “Now we have added on a whole other part of the house, which is the girls’ room and the garage down below.” She said the larger space will be helpful in the future for when the Duggar clan continues to multiply and get even larger. “[We were] dreaming of the future of having grandchildren and having lots of family coming over to visit,” Michelle said in the same interview. “So this works out perfectly.”

Over the years, the house has undergone several renovations, additions and makeovers to make it into the gigantic McMansion it is today. The home is seriously massive — but we guess that’s what it takes when you have so many kids. Add in the fact that older Duggar kids like Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar have homes of their own, and you have a whole bunch of Duggars living in quarters you haven’t even seen yet. Check out the gallery below to see pics of all the Duggars’ homes — including interior shots!