Trouble in paradise? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith slammed her husband Hamza Moknii’s sister Rawia amid split rumors.

“So I usually don’t do this but at this point, I am just like, so exhausted,” the nurse practitioner, 35, said on the brink of tears via her Instagram Stories on April 14. “I don’t understand why is it OK for Hamza’s sister and whoever supports him to make bad remarks about me when they have no idea what’s going on?”

Urging people not to make comments about things they “know nothing about,” Memphis pleaded in the since-deleted clip, “I’m so tired — I’m tired of the back and forth. I’m tired of the rudeness.”

While Memphis left Tunisia on good terms with Hamza’s family, his sister has been spilling major tea about her brother’s relationship on social media. First sparking rumors on April 7, she took to her Instagram stories to answer TLC fans’ questions. “Do you feel Memphis treats your brother well?” a fan asked. Not giving much detail, Rawia simply answered, “No.”

Following Memphis’ dramatic exit on the season 5 tell-all, Rawia also insinuated sickness wasn’t a factor. Taking to another Q&A session on Instagram on April 12, a follower asked, “Do you know why Memphis left?” She replied, “Yes.” Rawia hasn’t confirmed the breakup with Memphis and Hamza but there is major speculation the 90 Day Fiancé couple is no longer together.

Memphis and Hamza appeared to be one of the strongest couples by the end of the season. The spinoff documented the Michigan native as she traveled to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time after dating for eight months online. Despite the many obstacles, the pair got married in a traditional Tunisian wedding and Hamza was able to sit side by side with his wife at the tell-all in January.

However, since then, the mom of three has scrubbed all photos of her Tunisian husband from her Instagram and the pair also no longer follow each other. Leaving hints with cryptic messages, on March 13, she posted a quote on Instagram that said, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

In the caption, the TLC star added more clues, “Love is not only a word…but an action. Love shouldn’t cause pain, hurt, stress, insecurities, anguish, trauma, or self-doubt. Real Authentic Love doesn’t hurt…instead it is supposed to HEAL. LOVE is HEALING ❤️‍🩹 NOT CONDITIONAL!”

While the pair were spotted filming in her hometown of Muskegon back in March 2022, time will only tell if these 90 Day Fiancé alums are still together.