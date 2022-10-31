See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Hamza and Memphis’ Full Relationship Timeline

Viewers were first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii’s international love story on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After speaking virtually for over eight months, the pair took their relationship offline as Memphis traveled to his native of Tunisia to meet him in person for the first time.

Although the TLC couple was hit with major obstacles — including a language barrier and trust issues that stemmed from their poor communication – Memphis and Hamza ultimately got engaged, married and pregnant during the short trip.

After welcoming their daughter in October 2021, the new parents were seemingly in good spirits following their tell-all appearance, which was filmed in January 2022. However, by March, the cracks in their relationship began to show.

Speculation of a possible split began when the mom of three scrubbed all mentions of Hamza from her Instagram and the pair unfollowed each other. That month, the nurse practitioner further hinted at their breakup by sharing a quote that read, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

In April, Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, further ignited rumors after an alleged text message thread between her and her sister-in-law leaked. In the messages, Rawia addressed her brother’s concern toward Memphis’ ex-husband and father of one of her kids, Justin Sandoval.

“Sister, Hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia’s alleged message to Memphis read.

The Michigan native replied, “Justin is not here, he is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving. I just can’t leave the children alone.” Adding that Hamza should “be happy” because without Justin she could have not gone to Tunisia, Memphis defended her ex and reiterated that he is a “good guy and good father.”

Following their exchange, Memphis confirmed her split from the Tunisia native later that month after she used the hashtag “single mom” in an Instagram post. After the 90 Day Fiance alums’ tense split, Hamza moved to Chicago and the couple has been involved in a heated custody case.

Rawia was the first to reveal that Hamza and Memphis were not seeing eye to eye when it came to a visitation agreement for their young daughter. “I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote on her Instagram Story on August 15.

After months of not seeing his daughter, Hamza was finally reunited with his daughter, shortly after her first birthday in October. ​​“Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” the dad of one shared via his Instagram Stories on October 29. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”

