90 Day Fiance’s Paul Says Drama With Karine Has Been ‘Stressful’ After 2nd Cop Visit: ‘We Need Prayers’

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins), following their apparently volatile fight on Thursday, July 30, during which he threatened to seek “full custody” of their son, Pierre.

Paul, 35, spoke out about the drama going on between them in a new video via Instagram Stories on Friday, July 31, and revealed the cops visited their home a second time.

“I want to apologize to you guys for earlier. It’s been crazy here. I did not get arrested. The cops did come back,” the TLC alum told his followers.

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram

“Karine got on her cell phone and called the police because the WiFi disconnected and she said I was halting her communications,” Paul alleged in his update.

Paul said it “didn’t make sense” for Karine, 23, to get in touch with police again just because the internet wasn’t working. “It happens,” he explained, claiming the cops “weren’t too happy” about stopping by again for that reason.

“It’s been stressful,” he said. “We need prayers.”

While addressing what happened, the father of one also slammed speculation Karine didn’t have “access” to Uber at the time. “She has Uber installed on her phone. She has it attached to my bank card,” he claimed.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle;Karine Staehle/Instagram

The duo’s future together remains unclear following their tense dispute. Paul documented the cops’ first visit to their home on July 30 as he and Karine apparently argued on Instagram Live in a now-deleted video. He alleged Karine and her lawyer were the ones who dialed 911 after he confronted his spouse about a text he saw, in which she was allegedly finding out information about “child support and divorce.”

“You’re not taking my son out of the country,” Paul could be heard yelling in the clip. “If I have to, I’ll release him to a judge,” he added.

Recent episodes of the spinoff showed Karine and Paul’s move from Brazil to America, which put a strain on their relationship. She has family in Brazil and was not pleased with the home they were able to afford in the U.S. with his limited income. Back in November 2019, Paul claimed she “started divorce proceedings,” however, they seemed to get on better terms soon after.