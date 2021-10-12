Firing back. 90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio responded to estranged husband Michael Jessen‘s split announcement and denied that she already has “someone new” after their breakup.

“Happy two year anniversary and the couple of years together, Michael. As you well said, only our second anniversary and our last. You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are no longer together, but we all know that there are more than that,” Juliana, 25, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, October 12. “I am grateful for all the lessons and the moments we got to spend together and the beautiful memories with your family.”

The Brazilian beauty continued, “As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex-wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live. I needed to leave because I wasn’t recognizing who I am anymore. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I love you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important and I want to be happy.”

“You say I have found ‘someone new,'” Juliana wrote, addressing Michael’s claim that she had already moved on from their relationship. “But the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself the most important person because this is how we supposed to do. I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me.”

The brunette bombshell then shared a message to her fans who may find themselves in a similar situation. “Girls and boys, if you’re in a relationship with you’re not happy and you know it doesn’t matter what you do, this will not work out, stand up for yourself!” she wrote. “Don’t afraid to live your best life because you’re afraid of what people will think. You are the only person that know what you’ve been through. Everyone deserves respect, protection, understanding, love and kindness. Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth. Someone who values you won’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you. No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”

“Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want. Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be!” she concluded. “I wish you all the best, MJ. Peace and happiness to everyone [red heart emoji].”