All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids

MOVI Inc. / MEGA

Never a dull moment! Nadya Suleman, who is widely recognized as “Octomom,” became a household name when she welcomed a healthy set of octuplets back in 2009. At the time, she had already conceived six other children through IVF, making her a mother of 14.

Although she previously scored a deal for a reality TV show in the United Kingdom, the star — who goes by the name Natalie Solomon/Suleman on Instagram — has kept out of the public eye for the most part. However, she does share updates about her big brood every so often on social media.

On January 7, 2020, she posted a new portrait of her kids smiling as they enjoyed the great outdoors together. “While Aidan was sitting, distracted with sensory exploration in the dirt, I snapped a quick picture of all the little kids together,” she captioned the beaming family photo. “This is a rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are!”

The star previously spoke out about Aidan’s developmental disorder on Instagram, revealing that he is on the “Autism spectrum.” Nadya vowed to “never give up on him,” and discussed how she wanted to give him the best life possible.

In another heartfelt post on the platform, the Fullerton native expressed how grateful she was for the loyal following she’s gained over the past 11 years. Nadya also revealed what she is hoping to accomplish in the next 12 months.

“I will try to share far more frequently with you all this year; and in addition, elucidate misconceptions from my past. 2020 marks the seventh year since escaping the false life I was leading; forging on, building a better life for my family,” she wrote in the caption.

After seeing the latest pic of her kids, fans can’t believe how much they have grown up. Nadya previously gushed over what incredible people they are becoming while celebrating their first day of fifth grade back in August 2019.

She noted, “You are all becoming some of the most kind, selfless, caring human beings I have ever known.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Nadya’s darling kids today!