It’s over for 90 Day Fiancé stars Lisa Hamme, a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa,” and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar. The American is “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her estranged husband. After confirming their split on social media, her rep, Rocco Straz, exclusively shares details about their breakup with In Touch.

“Lisa had enough of Usman with the disrespect and lies,” Rocco tells In Touch. “Usman went Live [to] humiliate his wife, saying that she tried to poison herself if he didn’t marry her. Usman also stated that he was with Lisa because he feels bad. A lot of fans always questioned his [intentions], and he’s just proving them correct.”

The couple’s relationship started to go south when Lisa, 52, was discharged from the hospital in October after they tied the knot and finished filming the TLC show. Despite the Nigerian rapper’s allegations that she tried to harm herself, her rep clarifies that she was receiving medical treatment for gangrene in one of her toes. “Everything was good until she returned home,” he says. “That is when all the problems began.”

Though he couldn’t comment on whether or not the couple will be getting legally divorced, he wanted to clarify “the heartbreak is real.” While Lisa alleged Usman, 30, “used” her and the show to gain exposure for his music, her rep insists the split is not “for drama [or] entertainment.” However, a legal separation may take time. “The divorce laws in Nigeria are most likely different [than] here in the United States,” Rocco said. “She will be looking into hiring an attorney.”

Lisa and Usman clashed during their relationship on Before the 90 Days. The Pennsylvania resident frequently called her man out for talking to other women, including his fans. The tension between them seemed to reach a fever pitch after she took to Instagram to open up about their split. “He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music,” she told fans. “You have humiliated yourself, me, my daughter, your siblings, your friends. You are nothing more than a scammer.”

An insider close to the rapper denied Lisa’s claims he used her to In Touch. “SojaBoy is not a scammer,” the source said. “I’m very sure [he] is living [a] better life [than] Lisa.”