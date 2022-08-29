More drama. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno reacted to his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), “swiping” $256K from their joint bank account after he asked for her a divorce.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, August 29, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Pedro, 30, explained that Chantel, 31, took money from the account just 24 hours after he moved out of their home and into an apartment.

“Chantel went to the bank. She swiped out all the money in our joint account,” he said. “And left me [with] nothing.”

Pedro explained that his debit card was declined when he tried to buy items for his new apartment. He added that he checked the bank account information online and learned that Chantel “swiped out everything.”

“She moved a cashier’s check. She got that check. She walked right [out] with it in her hands, with all that money,” the real estate agent continued. “I’ve been working hard for that money and she took it. She took it like it’s her money.”

TLC

He continued, “And you know what she tell me one day? She tell me, ‘One day, like, if you divorce me, you have to pay me because I bring you to the United States.’ And maybe she try to get her payment.”

Later in the scene, Pedro explained to his sister, Nicole Jimeno, that he was about to go to Chantel’s house to confront her over taking the money. Nicole, 26, said that Chantel “crossed the line,” adding, “She just robbed you.”

Nicole further shared her thoughts in a confessional. She slammed the Georgia native for making the divorce process “more difficult.” Pedro’s sister added, “She doesn’t want to divorce him because she knows deep down that she’s not going to find a person like Pedro.”

He added that he wants to “be fair” amid the divorce and called Chantel’s actions “so low.”

“I haven’t worked. I don’t have [any] clients under contract right now. That means I need to wait one more month, two more months, you know, for me making money,” he continued. “She made my life impossible to work. Impossible to do anything.”

In Touch previously confirmed that the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, after six years of marriage. In the filing, Pedro claimed that Chantel stole the money to spite him. He added that he attempted to solve the problem but was unsuccessful. Pedro then asked a judge to force his ex to return their money back to the joint account. The judge refused to grant an emergency hearing, though assured there will be a hearing to resolve the dispute in the future.

A lawyer for Chantel declined to comment when reached by In Touch regarding’s Pedro’s claims that she emptied their joint bank account.

Chantel responded to the divorce filing by stating that Pedro was guilty of “cruel treatment” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.”

While their divorce has played out on the TLC show, Chantel finally broke her silence regarding the split on August 25. “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Thank you, sisters.”

The Family Chantel airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.